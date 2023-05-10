comscore Hawaii leaders unite over long-term Red Hill cleanup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii leaders unite over long-term Red Hill cleanup

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green, above, stood Tuesday at the state Capitol with state and city leaders to discuss the signing of a “unified statement” that calls for an overarching policy governing the Red Hill area cleanup.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM State Health Director Kenneth Fink, above, was one of the many officials who signed the statement.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Tommy Waters: </strong> <em>The Honolulu Council chair supports a policy to oversee the Red Hill cleanup </em> 2020 JUNE 02 CTY CALDWELL PRESSER HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a new office called the Office of Economic Revitalization, which will replace the Office of Economic Development, to assist with Oahu’s economic recovery during a press conference held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Pictured speaking is Council Member Tommy Waters.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed the “unified statement” Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Top state and local leaders gathered Tuesday at the state Capitol to sign on to a “unified statement” that calls for an overarching policy governing the cleanup of the area surrounding the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel facility, where there have been dozens of fuel leaks over the decades as well as spills of firefighting foam containing dangerous chemicals. Read more

