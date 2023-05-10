Hawaii leaders unite over long-term Red Hill cleanup
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:17 a.m.
Gov. Josh Green, above, stood Tuesday at the state Capitol with state and city leaders to discuss the signing of a “unified statement” that calls for an overarching policy governing the Red Hill area cleanup.
State Health Director Kenneth Fink, above, was one of the many officials who signed the statement.
Tommy Waters:
The Honolulu Council chair supports a policy to oversee the Red Hill cleanup
Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed the “unified statement” Tuesday at the state Capitol.