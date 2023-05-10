comscore Kokua Line: Why didn’t Foster Botanical Garden reopen on schedule? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why didn’t Foster Botanical Garden reopen on schedule?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dendrobium orchids in the conservatory at Foster Botanical Garden.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dendrobium orchids in the conservatory at Foster Botanical Garden.

Question: Auwe! When the city closed Foster Botanical Garden in February, it said it would reopen around May Day. That did not happen. Why not? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dr. Heera Chang, Joann Gebauer and Katy Perry

Scroll Up