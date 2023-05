Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Dental Service has announced the hiring and promotion of two people:

>> Dr. Heera Chang has been named dental director. Prior to joining HDS, she had been an associate with Oahu Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Honolulu and Kaneohe. Chang is a licensed medical director and dentist. She is the first female dental director in the company’s 61 years of service.

>> Joann Gebauer has been promoted to the newly created position of director of professional relations. This is Gebauer’s fourth promotion in 10 years. She joined HDS as a compliance analyst in 2013 and was promoted to senior compliance analyst in 2015, compliance manager in 2018 and privacy officer in 2020.

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc., a private nonprofit community action agency assisting Oahu’s low-income residents to achieve self-reliance since 1965, has named Katy Perry senior community services manager. Perry started her career at HCAP as a community worker in 1990. She went on to become assistant community services manager at Central District Service Center in 2006 and community services manager at Central District Service Center in 2015.

