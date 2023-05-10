Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 10, 2023 Today Updated 10:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today David S. Ishii Girls Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. THURSDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. GOLF David S. Ishii Boys Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. SOFTBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At McKinley: Mililani vs. Kamehameha- Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Hilo vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Radford: Pahoa vs. University, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. Radford, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Aiea vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships: Quarterfinals, Kaiser vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:45 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. GOLF David S. Ishii Girls Championships At Wailua Golf Course First Round 69—Raya Nakao (Punahou). 72—Chloe Jang (Roosevelt). 73—Ava Cepeda (Kahuku). 74—Kate Nakaoka (Mililani). 75—Kailee McKee (Kalani). 76—Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani), Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Mia Cepeda (Kahuku). 78—Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani). 79—Ashley Koga (Moanalua). 80—Maddy Takai (Punahou), Kady Matsumoto (Mililani), Mariko Yonemura (Mililani). 81—Maya Cala (‘Iolani), Mira Kubo (Punahou), Jacey Kage (Hawaii Baptist). 82—Alyssa Kauleinamoku (Hawaii Baptist), Mia Hirashima (Moanalua), Anessa Riglos (Baldwin). 83—Tehya Chumley (Maui Prep), Isabella Rodriguez (Hawaii Prep). SOFTBALL BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Fullerton 20 4 .833 — 33 16 Long Beach St. 18 6 .750 2 28 21 CSUN 16 8 .667 4 25 22 UC Davis 13 11 .542 7 27 19 UCSB 13 11 .542 7 26 19 Hawaii 12 12 .500 8 29 21 Cal Poly 10 14 .417 10 17 22 UC Riverside 8 16 .333 12 22 28 UC San Diego 8 16 .333 12 18 31 CSU Bakersfield 2 22 .083 18 7 40 Upcoming series UC Davis at Hawaii UC Santa Barbara at CSUN UC San Diego at Cal Poly CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State Previous Story Breaking UH track mark was ‘surreal’ for Antolin Next Story Television and radio – May 10, 2023