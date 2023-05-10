Scoreboard – May 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

David S. Ishii Girls Championships,

final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

David S. Ishii Boys Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At McKinley: Mililani vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Hilo vs. Moanalua,

5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Maui,

7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II Championships:

Quarterfinals. At Radford: Pahoa vs.

University, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. Radford,

7 p.m. At Kalani: Aiea vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Quarterfinals, Kaiser vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:45 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.;

Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

GOLF

David S. Ishii Girls

Championships

At Wailua Golf Course

First Round

69—Raya Nakao (Punahou). 72—Chloe Jang (Roosevelt). 73—Ava Cepeda (Kahuku). 74—Kate Nakaoka (Mililani). 75—Kailee McKee (Kalani). 76—Jasmine Wong

(‘Iolani), Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Mia Cepeda (Kahuku). 78—Kara Kaneshiro

(Kalani). 79—Ashley Koga (Moanalua). 80—Maddy Takai (Punahou), Kady Matsumoto (Mililani), Mariko Yonemura (Mililani). 81—Maya Cala (‘Iolani), Mira Kubo (Punahou), Jacey Kage (Hawaii Baptist). 82—Alyssa Kauleinamoku (Hawaii Baptist), Mia

Hirashima (Moanalua), Anessa Riglos (Baldwin). 83—Tehya Chumley (Maui Prep), Isabella Rodriguez (Hawaii Prep).

SOFTBALL

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Fullerton 20 4 .833 — 33 16 Long Beach St. 18 6 .750 2 28 21 CSUN 16 8 .667 4 25 22 UC Davis 13 11 .542 7 27 19 UCSB 13 11 .542 7 26 19 Hawaii 12 12 .500 8 29 21 Cal Poly 10 14 .417 10 17 22 UC Riverside 8 16 .333 12 22 28 UC San Diego 8 16 .333 12 18 31 CSU Bakersfield 2 22 .083 18 7 40 Upcoming series

UC Davis at Hawaii

UC Santa Barbara at CSUN

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State