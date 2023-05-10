UH football locker room gets makeover
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:02 a.m.
-
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH football coaches and players removed the old flooring in the team locker room on Tuesday as part of an estimated $100,000 renovation project.
