UH football locker room gets makeover

For the Hawaii football team, the rebuilding starts with the locker room.

On Tuesday, work began on painting the walls and installing new flooring and lighting in the Rainbow Warriors’ locker room and meeting rooms.

The estimated $100,000 project will be completed in June ahead of the Rainbow Warriors’ offseason conditioning program. “The football program is basically getting it for free,” said Keith Amemiya, executive director of the CPB Foundation.

The foundation, which is donating $25,000 toward the improvements, is spearheading the project. SKY Painting is donating the paint and labor. Island Flooring is providing material and installation at cost. An electrical company will install new track lighting in the locker room and the so-called hallway of honor where pictures of former UH stars will be displayed.

UH coaches and players cleared spaces and removed the old flooring.

“That’s our team,” coach Timmy Chang said. “When they know we need to take care of something, they get it done. I’ve got the best players in the country. They’re grateful for what they have, what we call our own. Malama. We take care of our own.”

Freddie Pelling, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman who grew up in England, was quick to volunteer when he saw the project on a text thread. “Why shouldn’t I help?” Pelling said. “The team atmosphere is great.”

Offensive lineman Kauka Umiamaka said: “It’s my last year, and anything I can do to help, I’ll do. This locker room is where we bond, where all the energy starts. The locker room is super special to us. It’s like our strength.”

Umiamaka said the project also is helping his DIY development. “I like to learn off YouTube, small kind stuff, like patching up holes, handyman stuff,” he said. “When I get older and get my own place, I won’t have to call anybody. I can do the work myself.”