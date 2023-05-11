comscore Letter: City Council pay raises not in the public interest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: City Council pay raises not in the public interest

The City and County of Honolulu has standards of conduct to which city employees and elected and appointed officials must adhere. Read more

