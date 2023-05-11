Letter: City Council pay raises not in the public interest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City and County of Honolulu has standards of conduct to which city employees and elected and appointed officials must adhere. Read more

The City and County of Honolulu has standards of conduct to which city employees and elected and appointed officials must adhere. A violation of standards can lead to serious consequences such as demotion, probation and removal. Standards of ethical conduct exist to the end that the public may justifiably have trust and confidence in the integrity of government. These public agents hold their positions for the benefit of the public. Public interest is their primary concern, and they shall faithfully discharge the duties of their offices regardless of personal considerations.

How is it, then, that a salary commission, appointed by the mayor and City Council, has the authority to give an exorbitant salary increase to those who appointed them? Personal considerations, such as inordinate raises, are for the benefit of the individual. Public interest is no longer a primary concern and city government is not to be trusted.

Elena Jones

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter