comscore Letter: HMSA puts executive pay over patient care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: HMSA puts executive pay over patient care

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I wholeheartedly agree with your call for an investigation into HMSA and its business practices (“Probe HMSA Comp, its nonprofit status,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 4). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Pattern of toxic spills, secrecy must end

Scroll Up