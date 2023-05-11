comscore Letter: Kudos to hard-working public-service employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kudos to hard-working public-service employees

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We celebrate Public Service Recognition Week May 7 to 13 to honor our federal, state and county employees who deliver public services to us. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Pattern of toxic spills, secrecy must end

Scroll Up