Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green pledged to place the state’s first medical respite kauhale “in my backyard” last month — and Tuesday, the first housing unit arrived. Read more

Gov. Josh Green pledged to place the state’s first medical respite kauhale “in my backyard” last month — and Tuesday, the first housing unit arrived. It’s one of 10 tiny homes, along with a hygiene trailer, security unit and nursing unit, to be placed in the state Department of Health parking lot, just steps away from the governor’s mansion.

The kauhale will shelter people who are medically frail or have injuries that need continued medical attention, and who were recently discharged from Queen’s Medical Center, across Punchbowl Street from the site. It’s the first sheltered community for homeless people in Oahu’s urban core, an encouraging step.