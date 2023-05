Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among those most worried about the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s scramble for operational funds is the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, the nonprofit that reaches out to tourists who suffer from misfortune here. The HTA grant usually earmarked for VASH has been cut.

Now might be a good time to stop online (visitoralohasocietyofhawaii.org/donate) to help tide the nonprofit over. Donations could include an item from the wish list that would be welcome by VASH — and those not yet aware they’ll need that help.