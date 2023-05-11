Kalani High student wins Congressional Art Competition
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:46 p.m.
“Burden of Paradise” by Yu-An Ma, a senior at Kalani HS. She used colored pencils on black paper for her work. Courtesy of Office of U.S. Congressman Ed Case
