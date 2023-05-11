comscore Kalani High student wins Congressional Art Competition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalani High student wins Congressional Art Competition

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • “Burden of Paradise” by Yu-An Ma, a senior at Kalani HS. She used colored pencils on black paper for her work. Courtesy of Office of U.S. Congressman Ed Case

    “Burden of Paradise” by Yu-An Ma, a senior at Kalani HS. She used colored pencils on black paper for her work. Courtesy of Office of U.S. Congressman Ed Case

  • "Burden of Paradise” by Yu-An Ma, a senior at Kalani HS. She used colored pencils on black paper for her work. Courtesy of Office of U.S. Congressman Ed Case

    "Burden of Paradise” by Yu-An Ma, a senior at Kalani HS. She used colored pencils on black paper for her work. Courtesy of Office of U.S. Congressman Ed Case

A Kalani High School student’s illustration evoking the heartbreak of the state’s housing crisis was among the top finishers of the annual Congressional Art Competition for Hawaii’s 1st District. Read more

Previous Story
State auto sales flat, but expected to gain speed

Scroll Up