Coldwell Banker Realty has announced new independent agents who have joined its Waikele office:

>> Ciara Agustin previously served as a Realtor-associate at Keller Williams Honolulu. She’s also a U.S. Army veteran.

>> Rochelle Lyn Francisco was born and raised in Hawaii and currently resides in Ewa Beach.

Alaska Airlines has named Jacob Aki public affairs manager in Hawaii, effective immediately. In this new Honolulu-based role for the company, Aki will work alongside Daniel Chun, Alaska’s Hawaii director of sales, community and public relations. In addition, Aki will help represent the airline in state and local government affairs in Hawaii and across key West Coast cities. He has nearly a decade of experience in the Hawaii state Legislature. He spent several years as a senior legislative adviser. In his most recent role as the director of communications for the state Senate, he served as the chamber’s chief spokesperson and led a team that was responsible for managing public relations, digital media efforts and effectively communicating legislative and policy issues to the broader community.

