Chaminade softball pair voted all-region

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-West Region first team, in voting by member coaches released Wednesday. Read more

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-West Region first team, in voting by member coaches released Wednesday.

Silverswords designated player Larchelle Tuifao made the second team.

Takemura hit .389 and led the PacWest in triples (11) and RBIs (41).

Tuifao batted .347 with three home runs and 25 RBIs.

Takemura, a junior from Mid-Pacific Institute, and Tuifao, a sophomore from Kapolei High, are the first Silverswords to earn NFCA all-region honors.

Both are eligible for selection to the NFCA Division II All-America teams, which will be announced later this month.