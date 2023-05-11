comscore Chaminade softball pair voted all-region | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade softball pair voted all-region

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-West Region first team, in voting by member coaches released Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii baseball's Igawa ready for his diploma walk
Scoreboard – May 11, 2023

