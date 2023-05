Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Raya Nakao of Punahou successfully defended her state individual crown and Kalani won its first team title Wednesday at the David Ishii Girls Golf Championships at Wailua Golf Course on Kauai.

Nakao, a Buffanblu senior headed for Oregon State, fired a 2-under par 70 after taking the midway lead of the 36-hole tournament with a 3-under 69 in Tuesday’s first round.

Ava Cepeda of Kahuku shot 69 on Wednesday to finish second, three strokes behind Nakao.

Kate Nakaoka of Mililani was third overall at 3-over for the event.

Nakao and Cepeda were the only two golfers to beat par overall for the tournament.

Kara Kaneshiro — who won the OIA individual championship last month — shot 70 on Wednesday to bounce back from 78 on Tuesday, and lead Kalani to its team victory and tie for fourth individually with Chloe Jang of Roosevelt.

Mililani and Punahou tied for second, three shots behind the Falcons who were 23-over par. Kalani had started the final round with a five-shot lead.

Last year, Nakao set the tournament record for lowest score with 9-under par.

Nakao’s repeat performance gives Punahou the medalist in nine of the last 10 girls Hawaii High School Athletic Assoction state golf tournaments.

The run has only been interrupted by Leilehua’s Leia Chung, who won in 2019. Before that, it was Claire Choi (2017 and ‘18), Allisen Corpuz (2016), and Mariel Galdiano (the second three-time winner of this event, 2013-‘15) — all from Punahou.

Kalani is the first Oahu public school to win at girls states since Moanalua in 2006.

The boys state tournament starts today and concludes Friday, also at Wailua.