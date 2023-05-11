Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 11, 2023 Today Updated 11:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. GOLF David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. SOFTBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At McKinley: Mililani vs. Kamehameha- Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Hilo vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Radford: Pahoa vs. University, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. Radford, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Aiea vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships: Quarterfinals, Kaiser vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:45 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. FRIDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. GOLF David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua, Punahou/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Hilo/Moanalua winner, 5 p.m.; Mililani/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Roosevelt/Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Punahou/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs. Hilo/Moanalua loser, 5 p.m.; Mililani/ Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Roosevelt/Kamehameha loser, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Semifinals at Radford: Konawaena/Saint Louis winner vs. Molokai/Aiea winner, 5 p.m.; Radford/Waimea winner vs. University/Pahoa winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kalani: Radford/Waimea loser vs. University/ Pahoa loser, 5 p.m.; Konawaena/Saint Louis loser vs. Molokai/Aiea loser, 7 p.m. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships: Semifinals, Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Mililani/Kahuku winner, 6 p.m.; Kaiser/Baldwin winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Kamehameha winner, 7:15 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Mililani/Kahuku loser, 3:30 p.m.; Kaiser/Baldwin loser vs. Hawaii Prep/Kamehameha loser, 4:45 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. BULLETIN BOARD SOFTBALL Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the softball head coaching position. Duties include: teaching of softball techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development. Minimum of five years’ coaching experience/college graduate/ teaching experience preferred. E-mail resume to Kapolei athletic director Darren Camello at darren.camello@k12.hi.us. Deadline: June 10. GOLF David Ishii/HHSAA Girls Championships At Wailua Golf Course Final Round Wednesday Team Kalani 229-226—455 Mililani 234-224—458 Punahou 234-224—458 ‘Iolani 241-238—479 Moanalua 248-248—496 Maui Prep 253-257—510 Baldwin 266-254—520 Maui 283-258—541 Kauai 289-268—557 Hilo 282-281—563 Hawaii Prep 286-277—563 Individual Raya Nakao (Punahou) 69-70—139 Ava Cepeda (Kahuku) 73-69—142 Kate Nakaoka (Mililani) 74-73—147 Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani) 78-70—148 Chloe Jang (Roosevelt) 72-76—148 Mariko Yonemura (Mililani) 80-71—151 Mia Cepeda (Kahuku) 76-75—151 Teal Matsueda (Kalani) 76-77—153 Anessa Riglos (Baldwin) 82-72—154 Kailee McKee (Kalani) 75-79—154 Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani) 76-78—154 Maddy Takai (Punahou) 80-76—156 Ashley Koga (Moanalua) 79-78—157 Nicole Tanoue (‘Iolani) 84-74—158 Mira Kubo (Punahou) 81-78—159 Jacey Kage (HBA) 81-79—160 Kady Matsumoto (Mililani) 80-80—160 Ava Kawahara (Baldwin) 89-75—164 Kieran Florino (Mililani) 86-78—164 Isabella Rodriguez (HPA) 83-81—164 Mia Hirashima (Moanalua) 82-83—165 Tehya Chumley (Maui Prep) 83-82—165 Nicole Ikeda (Punahou) 88-78—166 Madison Kuratani (Punahou) 85-81—166 Kristen Hall (Kamehameha) 84-83—167 Alyssa Kauleinamoku (HBA) 82-85—167 Maya Cala (‘Iolani) 81-86—167 BASEBALL BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Fullerton 17 4 .810 — 28 16 UCSB 15 6 .714 2 31 14 UC San Diego 15 9 .625 3½ 27 18 CSUN 13 8 .619 4 27 15 UC Irvine 12 9 .571 5 31 14 Hawaii 11 10 .524 6 22 18 Long Beach St. 10 11 .476 7 26 20 Cal Poly 9 15 .375 9½ 16 30 UC Davis 7 14 .333 10 17 27 CSU Bakersfield 7 17 .292 11½ 16 26 UC Riverside 4 17 .190 13 10 33 Upcoming series UC Davis at Hawaii UC Irvine at CSUN UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton UC Riverside at CSU Bakersfield Cal Poly at Utah (non-conference) UH Schedule/Results (22-18 overall, 11-10 Big West) Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3 Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.) Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.) Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7 Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2 Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1 Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2 March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2 March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3 March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3 March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4 March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8 March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10 March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2 March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.) March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2 March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3 March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1 March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1 March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1 March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6 April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10 April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.) April 6 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2 April 7 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2 April 8 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2 April 14 vs. UC San Diego! W, 1-0 April 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 17-8 April 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 11-2 April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-4 April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 2-0 April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 4-2 April 25 at Cal Baptist W, 9-4 April 28 at UC Riverside! L, 3-2 April 29 at UC Riverside! W, 12-10 April 30 at UC Riverside! L, 7-6 May 3 at Pepperdine L, 11-4 May 5 at UC Irvine! W, 7-2 May 6 at UC Irvine! L, 6-0 May 7 at UC Irvine! L, 6-1 Today vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m. Friday vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m. Sunday vs. UC Davis! 1:05 p.m. May 19 at CS Northridge! noon May 20 at CS Northridge! 11 a.m. May 21 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m. May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m. #—neutral site !—Big West game SOFTBALL BIG WEST STANDINGS Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Fullerton 20 4 .833 — 33 16 Long Beach St. 18 6 .750 2 28 21 CSUN 16 8 .667 4 25 22 UC Davis 13 11 .542 7 27 19 UCSB 13 11 .542 7 26 19 Hawaii 12 12 .500 8 29 21 Cal Poly 10 14 .417 10 17 22 UC Riverside 8 16 .333 12 22 28 UC San Diego 8 16 .333 12 18 31 CSU Bakersfield 2 22 .083 18 7 40 Upcoming series UC Davis at Hawaii UC Santa Barbara at CSUN UC San Diego at Cal Poly CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State UH Schedule/Results (29-21 overall, 12-12 Big West) Feb. 10 vs. Utah Tech W, 2-1 Feb. 10 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 5-3 Feb. 11 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 16-2 (5 inn.) Feb. 11 vs. Utah Tech L, 12-3 (5 inn.) Feb. 12 vs. Utah Tech L, 2-1 Feb. 12 vs. Saint Mary’s L, 5-1 Feb. 17 vs. Montana# W, 10-1 (5 inn) Feb. 17 at UNLV W, 12-2 (5 inn.) Feb. 18 vs. CSU Baker.# W, 14-6 (6 inn) Feb. 18 at UNLV L, 5-4 Feb. 19 vs. Montana# W, 7-0 Feb. 24 vs. Marist L, 3-2 Feb. 25 vs. Seattle L, 8-0 (6 inn.) Feb. 25 vs. Marist W, 8-2 Feb. 26 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 2-0 March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 3-0 March 3 vs. Santa Clara W, 6-3 March 4 vs. Pacific W, 7-0 March 5 vs. Niagara W, 8-0 (5 inn.) March 6 vs. Utah L, 6-2 March 9 vs. Niagara W, 9-0 March 10 vs. Fordham W, 4-2 March 11 vs. Iowa State W, 5-2 March 11 vs. Fordham L, 8-0 March 12 vs. Iowa State L, 5-4 March 14 vs. Niagara W, 2-1 March 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 5-2 March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 9-5 March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 5-0 March 24 vs. CSUN! W, 12-3 (5 inn.) March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 8-5 March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 11-1 (5 inn.) March 31 vs. UC San Diego! L, 4-1 April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 2-0 April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0 April 7 at Cal Poly! W, 4-2 April 8 at Cal Poly! W, 5-1 April 8 at Cal Poly! L, 7-0 April 14 vs. UC Riverside! L, 9-7 April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 6-5 April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 7-1 April 21 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 7-1 April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 8-5 April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2 April 28 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 7-3 April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! L, 6-2 April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! L, 8-0 May 5 at CS Fullerton! L, 1-0 May 6 at CS Fullerton! L, 5-1 May 6 at CS Fullerton! L, 3-0 Today vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m. Friday vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m. Friday vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m. #—neutral site !—Big West game Makua Alii Wednesday Hui Ohana 12, Bad Company 8 Zen 14, Yankees 6 P.H. Shipyard 19, Na Pueo 13 Aikane 20, Fat Katz 3 Action 13, Firehouse 1 Sons Of Hawaii 12, Golden Eagles 7 Go Deep 11, Na Kahuna 10 Ho 'O Ikaika 23, Sportsmen 18 Islanders 23, Hawaiians 22 Makules 15, Waipio 12 Kool Katz 15, Kupuna Kane 14