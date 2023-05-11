Scoreboard – May 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys

Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At McKinley: Mililani vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Hilo vs. Moanalua,

5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Maui,

7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II Championships:

Quarterfinals. At Radford: Pahoa vs.

University, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. Radford,

7 p.m. At Kalani: Aiea vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Quarterfinals, Kaiser vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:45 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.;

Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys

Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua, Punahou/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Hilo/Moanalua winner, 5 p.m.; Mililani/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Roosevelt/Kamehameha winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley:

Punahou/Kamehameha-Maui loser vs.

Hilo/Moanalua loser, 5 p.m.; Mililani/

Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Roosevelt/Kamehameha loser, 7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II Championships: Semifinals at Radford: Konawaena/Saint Louis winner vs. Molokai/Aiea winner, 5 p.m.; Radford/Waimea winner vs. University/Pahoa

winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at

Kalani: Radford/Waimea loser vs. University/

Pahoa loser, 5 p.m.; Konawaena/Saint Louis loser vs. Molokai/Aiea loser, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Semifinals, Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Mililani/Kahuku winner, 6 p.m.; Kaiser/Baldwin winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Kamehameha winner, 7:15 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Mililani/Kahuku loser, 3:30 p.m.; Kaiser/Baldwin loser vs. Hawaii Prep/Kamehameha loser, 4:45 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

BULLETIN BOARD

SOFTBALL

Kapolei High School is accepting

applications for the softball head coaching position. Duties include: teaching of

softball techniques/strategies,

administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character

development. Minimum of five years’ coaching experience/college graduate/ teaching experience preferred. E-mail

resume to Kapolei athletic director Darren Camello at darren.camello@k12.hi.us. Deadline: June 10.

GOLF

David Ishii/HHSAA Girls

Championships

At Wailua Golf Course

Final Round

Wednesday

Team

Kalani 229-226—455

Mililani 234-224—458

Punahou 234-224—458

‘Iolani 241-238—479

Moanalua 248-248—496

Maui Prep 253-257—510

Baldwin 266-254—520

Maui 283-258—541

Kauai 289-268—557

Hilo 282-281—563

Hawaii Prep 286-277—563

Individual

Raya Nakao (Punahou) 69-70—139

Ava Cepeda (Kahuku) 73-69—142

Kate Nakaoka (Mililani) 74-73—147

Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani) 78-70—148

Chloe Jang (Roosevelt) 72-76—148

Mariko Yonemura (Mililani) 80-71—151

Mia Cepeda (Kahuku) 76-75—151

Teal Matsueda (Kalani) 76-77—153

Anessa Riglos (Baldwin) 82-72—154

Kailee McKee (Kalani) 75-79—154

Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani) 76-78—154

Maddy Takai (Punahou) 80-76—156

Ashley Koga (Moanalua) 79-78—157

Nicole Tanoue (‘Iolani) 84-74—158

Mira Kubo (Punahou) 81-78—159

Jacey Kage (HBA) 81-79—160

Kady Matsumoto (Mililani) 80-80—160

Ava Kawahara (Baldwin) 89-75—164

Kieran Florino (Mililani) 86-78—164

Isabella Rodriguez (HPA) 83-81—164

Mia Hirashima (Moanalua) 82-83—165

Tehya Chumley (Maui Prep) 83-82—165

Nicole Ikeda (Punahou) 88-78—166

Madison Kuratani (Punahou) 85-81—166

Kristen Hall (Kamehameha) 84-83—167

Alyssa Kauleinamoku (HBA) 82-85—167

Maya Cala (‘Iolani) 81-86—167

BASEBALL

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Fullerton 17 4 .810 — 28 16 UCSB 15 6 .714 2 31 14

UC San Diego 15 9 .625 3½ 27 18

CSUN 13 8 .619 4 27 15

UC Irvine 12 9 .571 5 31 14

Hawaii 11 10 .524 6 22 18

Long Beach St. 10 11 .476 7 26 20

Cal Poly 9 15 .375 9½ 16 30

UC Davis 7 14 .333 10 17 27 CSU Bakersfield 7 17 .292 11½ 16 26 UC Riverside 4 17 .190 13 10 33

Upcoming series

UC Davis at Hawaii

UC Irvine at CSUN

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

UC Riverside at CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly at Utah (non-conference)

UH Schedule/Results

(22-18 overall, 11-10 Big West)

Feb. 17 vs. Wright State L, 8-3

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 5-4 (8 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. Wright State W, 12-2 (7 inn.)

Feb. 19 vs. Wright State W, 16-7

Feb. 24 at San Diego L, 14-2

Feb. 26 vs. North Dakota St.# W, 13-1

Feb. 27 at San Diego State L, 3-2

March 3 at Minnesota W, 3-2

March 4 vs. Nebraska# L, 12-3

March 5 vs. Maryland# W, 9-3

March 10 vs. UConn W, 8-4

March 11 vs. UConn L, 13-8

March 12 vs. UConn L, 18-10

March 13 vs. UConn L, 9-2

March 17 at Cal Poly! W, 1-0 (10 inn.)

March 18 at Cal Poly! W, 7-2

March 19 at Cal Poly! L, 10-3

March 24 vs. Tulane W, 3-1

March 25 vs. Tulane W, 7-1

March 26 vs. Tulane W, 5-1

March 31 at CS Fullerton! L, 7-6

April 1 at CS Fullerton! W, 14-10

April 2 at CS Fullerton! L, 12-11 (10 inn.)

April 6 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 7 vs. CSU Bakersfield! L, 3-2

April 8 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

April 14 vs. UC San Diego! W, 1-0

April 15 vs. UC San Diego! W, 17-8

April 16 vs. UC San Diego! L, 11-2

April 21 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-4

April 22 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 2-0

April 23 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 4-2

April 25 at Cal Baptist W, 9-4

April 28 at UC Riverside! L, 3-2

April 29 at UC Riverside! W, 12-10

April 30 at UC Riverside! L, 7-6

May 3 at Pepperdine L, 11-4

May 5 at UC Irvine! W, 7-2

May 6 at UC Irvine! L, 6-0

May 7 at UC Irvine! L, 6-1

Today vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

Friday vs. UC Davis! 6:35 p.m.

Sunday vs. UC Davis! 1:05 p.m.

May 19 at CS Northridge! noon

May 20 at CS Northridge! 11 a.m.

May 21 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m.

May 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

May 27 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 6:35 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

SOFTBALL

BIG WEST STANDINGS

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Fullerton 20 4 .833 — 33 16 Long Beach St. 18 6 .750 2 28 21 CSUN 16 8 .667 4 25 22 UC Davis 13 11 .542 7 27 19 UCSB 13 11 .542 7 26 19 Hawaii 12 12 .500 8 29 21 Cal Poly 10 14 .417 10 17 22 UC Riverside 8 16 .333 12 22 28 UC San Diego 8 16 .333 12 18 31 CSU Bakersfield 2 22 .083 18 7 40 Upcoming series

UC Davis at Hawaii

UC Santa Barbara at CSUN

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State

UH Schedule/Results

(29-21 overall, 12-12 Big West)

Feb. 10 vs. Utah Tech W, 2-1

Feb. 10 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 5-3

Feb. 11 vs. Saint Mary’s W, 16-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 11 vs. Utah Tech L, 12-3 (5 inn.)

Feb. 12 vs. Utah Tech L, 2-1

Feb. 12 vs. Saint Mary’s L, 5-1

Feb. 17 vs. Montana# W, 10-1 (5 inn)

Feb. 17 at UNLV W, 12-2 (5 inn.)

Feb. 18 vs. CSU Baker.# W, 14-6 (6 inn)

Feb. 18 at UNLV L, 5-4

Feb. 19 vs. Montana# W, 7-0

Feb. 24 vs. Marist L, 3-2

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle L, 8-0 (6 inn.)

Feb. 25 vs. Marist W, 8-2

Feb. 26 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 2-0

March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure W, 3-0

March 3 vs. Santa Clara W, 6-3

March 4 vs. Pacific W, 7-0

March 5 vs. Niagara W, 8-0 (5 inn.)

March 6 vs. Utah L, 6-2

March 9 vs. Niagara W, 9-0

March 10 vs. Fordham W, 4-2

March 11 vs. Iowa State W, 5-2

March 11 vs. Fordham L, 8-0

March 12 vs. Iowa State L, 5-4

March 14 vs. Niagara W, 2-1

March 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! L, 5-2

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 9-5

March 18 vs. UC Santa Barbara! W, 5-0

March 24 vs. CSUN! W, 12-3 (5 inn.)

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 8-5

March 25 vs. CSUN! L, 11-1 (5 inn.)

March 31 vs. UC San Diego! L, 4-1

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 2-0

April 1 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0

April 7 at Cal Poly! W, 4-2

April 8 at Cal Poly! W, 5-1

April 8 at Cal Poly! L, 7-0

April 14 vs. UC Riverside! L, 9-7

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 6-5

April 15 vs. UC Riverside! W, 7-1

April 21 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 7-1

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! L, 8-5

April 22 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

April 28 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 7-3

April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! L, 6-2

April 29 vs. Long Beach St.! L, 8-0

May 5 at CS Fullerton! L, 1-0

May 6 at CS Fullerton! L, 5-1

May 6 at CS Fullerton! L, 3-0

Today vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

Friday vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m.

Friday vs. UC Davis! 6 p.m.

#—neutral site

!—Big West game

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 12, Bad Company 8

Zen 14, Yankees 6

P.H. Shipyard 19, Na Pueo 13

Aikane 20, Fat Katz 3

Action 13, Firehouse 1

Sons Of Hawaii 12, Golden Eagles 7

Go Deep 11, Na Kahuna 10

Ho ‘O Ikaika 23, Sportsmen 18

Islanders 23, Hawaiians 22

Makules 15, Waipio 12

Kool Katz 15, Kupuna Kane 14