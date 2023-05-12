Editorial | Letters Letter: At the scene, police not at liberty to profile Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The police do not have the luxury to pick and choose the cases they are sent to; therefore upon their arrival they are not at liberty to profile any individual they face (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The police do not have the luxury to pick and choose the cases they are sent to; therefore upon their arrival they are not at liberty to profile any individual they face (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 10). They deal with all — one case at a time, one individual at a time — regardless of their ethnicity and social class/stratum. Rick Ornellas Puunui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions