Letter: At the scene, police not at liberty to profile

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The police do not have the luxury to pick and choose the cases they are sent to; therefore upon their arrival they are not at liberty to profile any individual they face (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 10) . Read more

The police do not have the luxury to pick and choose the cases they are sent to; therefore upon their arrival they are not at liberty to profile any individual they face (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 10). They deal with all — one case at a time, one individual at a time — regardless of their ethnicity and social class/stratum.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter