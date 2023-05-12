comscore Letter: At the scene, police not at liberty to profile | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: At the scene, police not at liberty to profile

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The police do not have the luxury to pick and choose the cases they are sent to; therefore upon their arrival they are not at liberty to profile any individual they face (“Focusing on police use of force on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions

Scroll Up