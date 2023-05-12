Letter: Doctor’s comments on abortion show courage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After reading Dr. Andrew Oishi’s commentary, I am proud to say courage isn’t dead; rather, it’s exemplified (“On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4).

I hope this will encourage others to speak out against abortion. I salute you, Dr. Oishi.

Don Clark

Aiea

