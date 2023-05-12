comscore Letter: Doctor’s comments on abortion show courage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Doctor’s comments on abortion show courage

After reading Dr. Andrew Oishi’s commentary, I am proud to say courage isn’t dead; rather, it’s exemplified (“On abortion, UH’s School of Medicine doesn’t speak for me,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 4). Read more

