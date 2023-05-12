Letter: Full-time City Council should be considered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you to City Councilmembers Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba for being in touch with their constituents and for opposing the potential pay raises (“2 Honolulu Council members urge rejection of salary hikes,” Star-Advertiser, May 3). I tried to contact my Council member by email twice and once by phone about my concerns regarding this raise, but have not had a response. Sigh.

The Council members have a difficult and important job, and maybe it is better to have full-time Council members who devote themselves full-time to their work without outside income. But the way this was done does not feel good, especially when I read David Shapiro’s column on the pressure that was put on a prospective Honolulu Salary Commission member (“Proposed Council raises reflect greed and cynicism,” Volcanic Ash, May 7).

I’d prefer to have a vigorous public discussion in the communities around the island, followed by a City Charter measure so the people can have their say on this critical issue.

Elizabeth Kent

Kailua

