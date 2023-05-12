comscore Letter: Full-time City Council should be considered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Full-time City Council should be considered

Thank you to City Councilmembers Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba for being in touch with their constituents and for opposing the potential pay raises (“2 Honolulu Council members urge rejection of salary hikes,” Star-Advertiser, May 3). Read more

