comscore Letter: Open Kakaako Makai to Native Hawaiian homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Open Kakaako Makai to Native Hawaiian homes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I don’t really know whether the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) was swindled in the Kakaako Makai land swap, but knowing how Native Hawaiians were swindled for most of the 19th century and finally, through force, lost their kingdom, I’d venture to guess that history repeats itself and they did get the short end of the stick. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions

Scroll Up