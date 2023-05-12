Letter: Open Kakaako Makai to Native Hawaiian homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t really know whether the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) was swindled in the Kakaako Makai land swap, but knowing how Native Hawaiians were swindled for most of the 19th century and finally, through force, lost their kingdom, I’d venture to guess that history repeats itself and they did get the short end of the stick. Read more

The plan OHA showed for the development, including the housing, looked very well thought out and of course kept the shoreline open for all to enjoy. I’m sure there would be some flexibility on its part as far as height limits are concerned, if that is necessary for approval. But it definitely should be reviewed again by the Legislature.

When I look across the street at all the gleaming high-rises, existing and upcoming, I wonder how many affordable units there are for Native Hawaiians or other ethnicities — and why the city or state could not have driven harder bargains with the developers to have developed more truly affordable housing in that area.

Native Hawaiians should have the opportunity to live in Kakaako Makai.

Robert Firestone

Pearl City

