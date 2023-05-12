comscore Letter: Vote against self-serving City Councilmembers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Vote against self-serving City Councilmembers

I think it’s time for City Council Chairman Tommy Waters to look for another job. It’s quite obvious he doesn’t want to discuss with voters the issue of Council members receiving a 64% pay raise. Read more

