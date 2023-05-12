comscore Off The News: Agencies unite in ‘Operation Firestorm’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Agencies unite in ‘Operation Firestorm’

  • Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

County, state and federal agencies combined forces to track down criminal sex trade, gambling and drug operations on Oahu in “Operation Firestorm,” culminating in pre-dawn raids Wednesday that turned up 38 electronic gambling devices and illegal narcotics, with three arrested. Read more

