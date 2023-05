Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much of the Native Hawaiian cultural landscape does not fit under the western legal umbrella — including intellectual property. Just because a song or chant wasn’t copyrighted doesn’t mean it’s prey to claim.

That’s one of the arguments supporting House Concurrent Resolution 108, which was adopted, a measure seeking the creation of a working group to discuss potential legislation protecting Native Hawaiian intellectual property. It will be interesting to see what kind of legal bridge the group builds.