comscore Governor considering permanent protections for journalists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Governor considering permanent protections for journalists

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green is considering whether to sign a bill that would bring back and make permanent protections that would keep reporters from being forced to disclose confidential information or sources in state court. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Bradley Shairson and Nicholas Zimmerman

Scroll Up