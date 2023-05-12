comscore Hawaii keiki summer programs scrambling to fill job openings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii keiki summer programs scrambling to fill job openings

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, YMCA talent manager Valdan Meheula- Soloman worked at the recruitment table Wednesday at the Kaimuki-Waialae branch.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, YMCA member Tom Mitrano swims at the Kaimuki- Waialae branch as lifeguard McCrea White keeps watch.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM With summer programs filling up at all YMCA of Honolulu locations across Oahu, the Y is hosting Summer Instant Hire Days to fill various positions. Above, YMCA recruiters Holly Pauline and Valdan Meheula-Solomon were at the Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA branch Wednesday.

As the school year winds down, two of Oahu’s biggest summer day care programs once again are scrambling to hire workers. Read more

