Maui Land’s loss widens as expenses increase

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co.’s loss widened in the first quarter as costs and expenses rose by $918,000 from the year-earlier period due to one-time events associated with the company’s recent leadership transition. Read more

