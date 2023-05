Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has named Bradley Shairson vice chair and deputy chief risk officer and chief credit officer. Shairson has 28 years of experience, having held several senior and executive leadership roles over risk, infrastructure and revenue generation for capital markets, including FX and derivatives, as well as lending areas such as leasing, asset finance, loan syndications and renewable energy at Regions Bank, MUFG Union Bank/Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Sun Trust, Deutsche Bank and Citibank. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Florida. Shairson is also a graduate of executive leadership programs at Regions Bank, Union Bank and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.

Sunspear Energy, a solar power system provider, has appointed Nicholas Zimmerman as serv­ice technician. Zimmerman has nearly 10 years of work experience in the Army. Prior to Sunspear, he was an active-duty team leader and weapons specialist for five years. He earned an associate degree in integrated industrial technology from Leeward Community College and has since continued education coursework in Cisco certifications.

