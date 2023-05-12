Rearview Mirror: Broadcaster started career calling for Hawaii Islanders
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:16 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
The professional broadcasting career of Al Michaels got on track in 1968 at Honolulu Stadium, above, when he called baseball games for the Hawaii Islanders’ AAA team. Michaels has announced in the National Football League for over four decades. He’s also called the World Series, Olympics, Kentucky Derby, Stanley Cup, basketball, figure skating, golf, boxing and many other sports.