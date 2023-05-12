comscore Rearview Mirror: Broadcaster started career calling for Hawaii Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Broadcaster started career calling for Hawaii Islanders

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The professional broadcasting career of Al Michaels got on track in 1968 at Honolulu Stadium, above, when he called baseball games for the Hawaii Islanders’ AAA team. Michaels has announced in the National Football League for over four decades. He’s also called the World Series, Olympics, Kentucky Derby, Stanley Cup, basketball, figure skating, golf, boxing and many other sports.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The professional broadcasting career of Al Michaels got on track in 1968 at Honolulu Stadium, above, when he called baseball games for the Hawaii Islanders’ AAA team. Michaels has announced in the National Football League for over four decades. He’s also called the World Series, Olympics, Kentucky Derby, Stanley Cup, basketball, figure skating, golf, boxing and many other sports.

  • COURTESY KEITH ALLISON / 2017 Al Michaels

    COURTESY KEITH ALLISON / 2017

    Al Michaels

One of the greatest broadcasters in sports history, in my opinion, is Al Michaels. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Bradley Shairson and Nicholas Zimmerman

Scroll Up