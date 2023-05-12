comscore Bartolotti’s mad dash gives Rainbow Wahine dramatic win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Bartolotti’s mad dash gives Rainbow Wahine dramatic win

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Cira Bartolotti’s frantic dash around the bases gave the University of Hawaii softball team a walk-off victory to open senior weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s pitching is set up for the crucial end of the season
Next Story
Television and radio – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up