Kamehameha-Hawaii comes through at boys volleyball states
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Kamehameha’s Harryzen Soares dove for a dig against Roosevelt.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha-Hawaii celebrated after scoring a point on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree