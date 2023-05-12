comscore Rainbows rally to beat UC Davis to open key series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbows rally to beat UC Davis to open key series

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawai’s Tai Walton beat the tag from UC Davis catcher Jack Gallagher at home plate to score during the sixth inning on Thursday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawai’s Tai Walton beat the tag from UC Davis catcher Jack Gallagher at home plate to score during the sixth inning on Thursday.

The Hawaii baseball team broke out the new helmets, then broke away to Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s pitching is set up for the crucial end of the season
Next Story
Television and radio – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up