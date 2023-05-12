Rainbows rally to beat UC Davis to open key series
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawai’s Tai Walton beat the tag from UC Davis catcher Jack Gallagher at home plate to score during the sixth inning on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree