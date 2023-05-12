Scoreboard – May 12, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys

Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division I Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua, Punahou vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Hilo, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys

Division II Championships: Semifinals at Radford: Saint Louis vs. Aiea, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. University, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kalani: Radford vs. Pahoa, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Molokai, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships:

Semifinals, Punahou vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mililani, 3:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hawaii Prep, 4:45 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships. Fifth place, 12:30 p.m. Third place, 3:30 p.m. Final, 7 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Championships. Fifth place, 11 a.m. Third place, 2 p.m. Final, 5 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships. Fifth place, 3 p.m. Third place, 4:15 p.m. Final, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

Softball

Hawaii 3, UC Davis 2

UC Davis 100 001 0 — 2 6 0

Hawaii 000 002 1 — 3 7 0

Kennedi Brown; Brianna Lopez.

W—Lopez. L—Brown.

Leading hitters—UCD: Libbie McMahan 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bella Pahulu 1-3, 1 RBI. Hawaii: Haley Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ka’ena Keliinoi 3-3, 1 run; Xiao Gin 2-4, 1 run.

Volleyball

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA

Division I BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Mililani 25-11, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20

Kamehameha def. Roosevelt 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

At Moanalua

Punahou def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Moanalua def. Hilo 25-11, 25-13, 25-15

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA

Division II BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Radford

University Lab def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Waimea def. Radford 25-22, 28-26,

23-25, 22-25, 15-8

At Kalani

Aiea def. Molokai 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23

Saint Louis def. Konawaena 25-17, 25-10, 25-19

Water polo

TITLE GUARANTY HHSAA GIRLS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

Kaiser 12, Baldwin 4

Goal Scorers—Kaiser: Emi Chrash 2, Kimie Ginoza 3, Ashley Kaisho, Jaime Farah 6. Baldwin: Mariah Kuehu, Jasmine Devery. Mikela De Aguiar 2

Punahou 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Allison Kauahi 3, Reese Stallsmith 2, Caylie Saiki, Ava Aguilera 2, Sarah Nagel, Synnove Robinson 3, Hope McCarren. KS-Hawaii: Waiahuli Akau.

Kahuku 16, Mililani 3

Goal Scorers—Kahuku: Leila Hannemann, Tuua Cravens 3, Tacoma Campbell, Lilyana Newton, Kimorah Wong 3, Maya Maki 3, Wells Anderson 4. Mililani: Morgan Russell, Leila Maynard 2

Kamehameha 14, Hawaii Prep 5

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Charli Nakagawa, Kohia Rego 2, La’ikukamahina Wong 3, Ava Gurney 2, Leina’ala Wong 2, Jordyn Nishimura 2, Tea Brandon 2. Hawaii Prep: Ali Wawner, Lia Craven, Malie Imonen, Martina Guerra Bovea.