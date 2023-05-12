Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 12, 2023 Today Updated 10:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. GOLF David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. SOFTBALL Big West: doubleheader, UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua, Punahou vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Hilo, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Semifinals at Radford: Saint Louis vs. Aiea, 5 p.m.; Waimea vs. University, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kalani: Radford vs. Pahoa, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Molokai, 7 p.m. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships: Semifinals, Punahou vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kamehameha, 7:15 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mililani, 3:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hawaii Prep, 4:45 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. SATURDAY VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships. Fifth place, 12:30 p.m. Third place, 3:30 p.m. Final, 7 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center. New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Championships. Fifth place, 11 a.m. Third place, 2 p.m. Final, 5 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships. Fifth place, 3 p.m. Third place, 4:15 p.m. Final, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Softball Hawaii 3, UC Davis 2 UC Davis 100 001 0 — 2 6 0 Hawaii 000 002 1 — 3 7 0 Kennedi Brown; Brianna Lopez. W—Lopez. L—Brown. Leading hitters—UCD: Libbie McMahan 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bella Pahulu 1-3, 1 RBI. Hawaii: Haley Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ka’ena Keliinoi 3-3, 1 run; Xiao Gin 2-4, 1 run. Volleyball NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA Division I BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Thursday Quarterfinals At McKinley Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Mililani 25-11, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20 Kamehameha def. Roosevelt 25-10, 25-17, 25-14 At Moanalua Punahou def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 Moanalua def. Hilo 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA Division II BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Thursday Quarterfinals At Radford University Lab def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 Waimea def. Radford 25-22, 28-26, 23-25, 22-25, 15-8 At Kalani Aiea def. Molokai 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23 Saint Louis def. Konawaena 25-17, 25-10, 25-19 Water polo TITLE GUARANTY HHSAA GIRLS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS Thursday Quarterfinals At Kamehameha Kaiser 12, Baldwin 4 Goal Scorers—Kaiser: Emi Chrash 2, Kimie Ginoza 3, Ashley Kaisho, Jaime Farah 6. Baldwin: Mariah Kuehu, Jasmine Devery. Mikela De Aguiar 2 Punahou 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1 Goal Scorers—Punahou: Allison Kauahi 3, Reese Stallsmith 2, Caylie Saiki, Ava Aguilera 2, Sarah Nagel, Synnove Robinson 3, Hope McCarren. KS-Hawaii: Waiahuli Akau. Kahuku 16, Mililani 3 Goal Scorers—Kahuku: Leila Hannemann, Tuua Cravens 3, Tacoma Campbell, Lilyana Newton, Kimorah Wong 3, Maya Maki 3, Wells Anderson 4. Mililani: Morgan Russell, Leila Maynard 2 Kamehameha 14, Hawaii Prep 5 Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Charli Nakagawa, Kohia Rego 2, La’ikukamahina Wong 3, Ava Gurney 2, Leina’ala Wong 2, Jordyn Nishimura 2, Tea Brandon 2. Hawaii Prep: Ali Wawner, Lia Craven, Malie Imonen, Martina Guerra Bovea. Previous Story Television and radio – May 12, 2023