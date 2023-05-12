UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi opened his remarks on Thursday by noting that he’s issued a proclamation honoring the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team in each of his three years in office. Read more

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi opened his remarks on Thursday by noting that he’s issued a proclamation honoring the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team in each of his three years in office.

Although the ceremony in Honolulu Hale has become an annual occurrence, that doesn’t mean it’s now regarded as routine.

After closing the season with the program’s fourth straight appearance in the national final, the Rainbow Warriors were again the guests of honor as the mayor issued a proclamation recognizing their back-to-back Big West Tournament championships and run to the title match.

The ceremony came a week after the Warriors pulled out a five-set victory over Penn State in the semifinals of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in Fairfax, Va., to become the first program to reach four straight finals since UCLA’s run of six in a row from 1993 to ’98. UCLA then claimed the title in four tightly contested sets on Saturday, ending UH’s quest for a third straight national championship.

The Warriors were greeted by fans upon their return to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday night and were invited to city hall for Thursday’s ceremony.

“It’s pretty special,” said UH senior Kana’i Akana, who participated in the event in each of his three seasons after transferring from BYU. “I have to reflect every now and then and realize how unique this experience is; one of the only teams in the nation that gets to experience this across any sport really, not just volleyball.

“Moments like this are special in that regard and remind us of our impact on the community and how in turn our community supports us.”

Several players were back on campus as finals week continues, and those in attendance received certificates from the mayor and City Council members to commemorate a season in which UH set the program’s single-season wins record at 29-3.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that there were lots of years where you’re not close to anything like this,” said UH coach Charlie Wade, who completed his 14th season on Saturday. “So we absolutely appreciate it and try to soak it in as much as we can.”

Wade said the team would then head back to the locker room for their meeting to wrap up the season “and talk about what we can do to put us back in this position next year.”

Libero Brett Sheward, an AVCA All-America honorable mention pick, said he plans to take “a little bit of time off” following the 32-match march from January to May. “But next year is next year — you’ve got to stay in the moment but always thinking about how we can improve, how we can get better and attack the next year.”

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas, a second-team All-American, was quick to turn his attention to the 2024 season after the final point of Saturday’s match.

“From the get-go I’ve been thinking about next season already,” Chakas said. “It’s going to be a very important step for us. We have to step up as leaders. The guys that are staying back, we’re going to be the old guys now, so we have to make sure the culture is passed down and we gotta work hard.”

Chakas also referenced the recent comments of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in shaping his perspective of the season.

“It’s a process you go through and I want to quote my fellow Greek, Giannis, who said there’s not failure in sports, it’s all steps to success,” Chakas said.

“One loss cannot define you, cannot define all the work you’ve put in for three, four years, and it’s just a lesson for us. A lesson to remember this feeling and go back there and do our best to win it.”

For the Warriors returning, the process continues.

“There were guys in the gym yesterday,” Wade said. “They were going in to get extra reps, and to become the best it is a 24/7/365 process. If you have some injuries and you have to take some time off that’s one thing. But the guys that are young and healthy, they’re right back after it.”