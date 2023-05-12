comscore UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH men’s volleyball caps another season with a trip to Honolulu Hale

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade, bottom, speaks during a ceremony honoring the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team at Honolulu Hale.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii men’s volleyball team and coaching staff posed for a photo with Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi and city councilmembers during a ceremony honoring the team at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade spoke during a ceremony honoring the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi opened his remarks on Thursday by noting that he’s issued a proclamation honoring the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team in each of his three years in office. Read more

