comscore Letter: Amendment fueled Manifest Destiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Amendment fueled Manifest Destiny

  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.

We tolerate language in our Constitution that has aided gun violence since the founding. The Second Amendment gave the Founders easy access to a “well-regulated militia” when needed to “protect the State.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Better support for state health care

Scroll Up