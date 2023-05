Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So far, only non-greedy City Councilmembers Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola have stood up for not approving the 64% pay hike (“2 Honolulu Council members urge rejection of salary hikes,” Star-Advertiser, May 3).

Our island is in shambles: weeds along the highways and streets, poor road conditions, graffiti everywhere covered by city workers with paint that seems to be more of an eyesore. Yet members of the City Council want raises.

For what? To improve our living in Hawaii? Council Chairman Tommy Waters: Seriously?

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

