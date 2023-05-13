Letter: Politicians use their office to become rich

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have now read David Shapiro’s column (“Proposed Council raises reflect greed and cynicism,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, May 7), and no fewer than five letters to the editor questioning the raises for City Council members. Read more

The issue brings up a statement that my good friend Jack Koury, a 30-year civics/history teacher and coach at Damien High School, once said about politicians: “If they’re not rich going into office, they’ll certainly be rich coming out.”

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

