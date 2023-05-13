Editorial | Letters Letter: Politicians use their office to become rich Today Updated 1:13 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I have now read David Shapiro’s column (“Proposed Council raises reflect greed and cynicism,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, May 7), and no fewer than five letters to the editor questioning the raises for City Council members. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I have now read David Shapiro’s column (“Proposed Council raises reflect greed and cynicism,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, May 7), and no fewer than five letters to the editor questioning the raises for City Council members. The issue brings up a statement that my good friend Jack Koury, a 30-year civics/history teacher and coach at Damien High School, once said about politicians: “If they’re not rich going into office, they’ll certainly be rich coming out.” Chip Davey Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Better support for state health care