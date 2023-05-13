comscore Man shot dead after police chase, standoff in Mokuleia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man shot dead after police chase, standoff in Mokuleia

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department investigates on the field of the Hawaii Polo Club in Mokuleia where an armed 48-year-old man was shot and killed.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Police Department investigates on the field of the Hawaii Polo Club in Mokuleia where an armed 48-year-old man was shot and killed.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A 34-year-old man who was held hostage and declined treatment was interviewed by police officers and later arrested at the scene.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A 34-year-old man who was held hostage and declined treatment was interviewed by police officers and later arrested at the scene.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan at a news conference Friday afternoon said it’s possible the suspect shot himself, and more will be known once an autopsy is completed. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii leaders mark end to COVID-19 emergency

Scroll Up