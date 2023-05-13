Man shot dead after police chase, standoff in Mokuleia
- By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com
rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:12 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Department investigates on the field of the Hawaii Polo Club in Mokuleia where an armed 48-year-old man was shot and killed.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A 34-year-old man who was held hostage and declined treatment was interviewed by police officers and later arrested at the scene.
