Moiliili pellet gun attack being investigated by HPD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Moiliili pellet gun attack being investigated by HPD

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after someone allegedly shot a 75-year-old man with a pellet gun Thursday in an unprovoked attack in Moiliili. Read more

