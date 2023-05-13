Moiliili pellet gun attack being investigated by HPD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after someone allegedly shot a 75-year-old man with a pellet gun Thursday in an unprovoked attack in Moiliili. Read more

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after someone allegedly shot a 75-year-old man with a pellet gun Thursday in an unprovoked attack in Moiliili.

The shooting occurred just outside the man’s apartment on the 2300 block of Date Street at about 9:30 a.m.

The victim’s son, Lawrence Chan, said he was talking to his mother on the phone when she heard a “loud bang.” She ran out and saw her husband holding his hip area and thought he was shot by a firearm. “There was a lot of blood spewing out,” Chan said.

The victim was feeding fish in a fish tank on a landing of an open-air stairway near his apartment when he was shot.

Police said the victim sustained a wound to his left hip that appeared to be from a BB gun or pellet gun. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in good condition and was treated and released.