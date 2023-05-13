Hawaii News Moiliili pellet gun attack being investigated by HPD By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:12 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after someone allegedly shot a 75-year-old man with a pellet gun Thursday in an unprovoked attack in Moiliili. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after someone allegedly shot a 75-year-old man with a pellet gun Thursday in an unprovoked attack in Moiliili. The shooting occurred just outside the man’s apartment on the 2300 block of Date Street at about 9:30 a.m. The victim’s son, Lawrence Chan, said he was talking to his mother on the phone when she heard a “loud bang.” She ran out and saw her husband holding his hip area and thought he was shot by a firearm. “There was a lot of blood spewing out,” Chan said. The victim was feeding fish in a fish tank on a landing of an open-air stairway near his apartment when he was shot. Police said the victim sustained a wound to his left hip that appeared to be from a BB gun or pellet gun. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in good condition and was treated and released. Previous Story Hawaii leaders mark end to COVID-19 emergency