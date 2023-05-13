Punahou, Kamehameha power to state water polo final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Punahou and Kamehameha girls water polo teams will meet for the state championship once again, with both squads having something to prove. Read more

The Punahou and Kamehameha girls water polo teams will meet for the state championship once again, with both squads having something to prove.

Punahou beat No. 2 seed Kahuku 15-1, and No. 1 seed Kamehameha defeated Kaiser 16-2 in the semifinals of the HHSAA Girls Water Polo Championships on Friday at Kamehameha.

The Buffanblu have dominated the sport by winning the previous 13 state water polo championships, and 15 of the 17 overall titles.

Kamehameha, however, has gotten the better of Punahou this year, snapping the Buffanblu’s 13-year run as ILH champion and holding a 3-2 edge in head-to-head matchups.

The Warriors are looking to finally break through in the final against the Buffanblu. The teams have met for the title in the past six state tournament finals and 11 overall. Kamehameha’s lone state title came in 2006 with a victory over Kahuku in the final.

The opening sprint for today’s title game is at 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

“We want to play the best team to hopefully win states,” Kamehameha coach Anthony Cabrera said.

“They’re well-coached. They’re going to put their best out, we’re going to put our best out and hopefully it’s a really good game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Punahou coach Ken Smith said he is concerned with the many offensive weapons Kamehameha possesses.

“We’ve had a lot of battles with Kamehameha. They are a very hard team to match up against because Kamehameha’s problem for us and any team is there is no one player you can center your defense around.”

The Buffanblu and Warriors outclassed their OIA opponents Friday with speed, defense and counterattacks.

In the first semifinal, Punahou’s Kawehi Kauahi scored five goals, including four in the first quarter, against Kahuku.

“Just having the speed and being able to keep the endurance up and just to keep countering was good for us,” said Kauahi, a junior.

The Buffanblu got goals from Kauahi (4:24; 2:15, penalty shot; 1:19; 0:50), Hudson Geier (2:55, power play) and Synnove Robinson (1:44) to take a 6-0 lead after the first quarter.

Robinson also had three steals in the opening quarter.

Punahou extended the lead to 11-0 at halftime after goals by Geier (5:52), Robinson (4:33, 0:08), Kauahi (3:41) and Reese Stallsmith (0:08).

The Red Raiders got on the board on Kimorah Wong’s power-play goal at 3:27 of the third quarter.

The Buffanblu subbed out six swimmers right after the goal.

Punahou got goals in the fourth quarter by Stallsmith (3:31, 2:55), Caylie Saiki (2:24) and Sarah Nagel (0:06).

“We tried to slow them down in different ways,” Kahuku coach Gina Ahue said. “We had some really good looks and opportunities on cage. Unfortunately we couldn’t execute. We’re grateful to be in this position and play against the best of the best and get better and hopefully learn and grow.”

Punahou sophomore goalie Reia Kimi stopped eight shots.

“Being able to stop those shots by Kahuku, it’s very rewarding because I know I have my team with me and I can always be there to back them up, which is why I love being goalie,” she said.

In the second semifinal, Kamehameha’s Ava Gurney scored four goals against Kaiser.

“We’ve been playing together since seventh grade, so the amount of time we spend together in and out of the pool really helps with our team chemistry,” said Gurney, a junior.

Kamehameha’s Jordyn Nishimura (6:45, 3:01), Gurney (3:32, 1:39) and Leinaala Wong (2:41) scored as the Warriors took a 5-1 lead after the first quarter.

Kaiser’s Kimie Ginoza scored a power-play goal at 5:15.

Wong and Kohia Rego each had three steals for Kamehameha in the quarter.

“We always want to put pressure on the ball and look to get out on a quick counterattack. That’s the team goal,” Cabrera said.

The Warriors made it 10-1 at halftime on goals by Rego (6:43, penalty shot), Wong (6:15), Tea Brandon (5:15), Nishimura (1:58) and Isabella Kapali (0:16).

Kamehameha took a 15-1 lead after three quarters on goals by Gurney (6:26, 4:20), Brandon (4:52, power play), Lauren Terada (1:40) and Ava Carlson (0:15, power play).

Kamehameha’s Brandon (4:27, power play) and Kaiser’s Jaime Farah (2:00) scored in the fourth quarter.

Kahuku will play Kaiser for third place today at 4:15 p.m. at Kamehameha.

—

TITLE GUARANTY HHSAA GIRLS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Semifinals

At Kamehameha

Punahou 15, Kahuku 1

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Allison Kauahi 5, Reese Stallsmith 3, Synnove Robinson 3, Hudson Geier 2, Caylie Sasaki, Sarah Nage. Kahuku: Kimorah Wong.

Kamehameha 16, Kaiser 2

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Wailele Kapali, Kaimi Terada, Kohia Rego, Ava Gurney 4, Leinaala Wong 2, Jordyn Nishimura 3, Tea Brandon 3, Ava Carlson. Kaiser: Kimie Ginoza, Jaime Farah.

5th-Place Semifinals

At Kalani

Kamehameha-Hawaii 8, Mililani 4

Goal Scorers—KS-Hawaii: Waiahuli Akau 3, Oliliu Wise 4, Ka’iulani Rocha. Mililani: Leila Maynard 4

Hawaii Prep 18, Baldwin 6