Punahou surprises favored Moanalua in state semifinals

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  Punahou's Evan Porter fired a shot over the net against Moanalua on Friday.

    Punahou’s Evan Porter fired a shot over the net against Moanalua on Friday.

  Punahou was pushed to the limit by Moanalua during the state semifinals on Friday.

    Punahou was pushed to the limit by Moanalua during the state semifinals on Friday.

Punahou defied all odds, rallying from match point in Set 4 to stun nationally ranked, top-seeded Moanalua 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 in the semifinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships. Read more

