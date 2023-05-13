Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 13, 2023 Today Updated 11:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY VOLLEYBALL New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships. Fifth place, Hilo vs. Mililani, 12:30 p.m. Third place, Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. Final Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center. New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Championships. Fifth place, Radford vs. Konawaena, 11 a.m. Third place, Aiea vs. Waimea, 2 p.m. Final, Saint Louis vs. University Lab, 5 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center. WATER POLO HHSAA Girls Championships. Fifth place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. Third place, Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 4:15 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium Previous Story Lassner picks Craig Angelos for University of Hawaii athletic director Next Story Television and radio – May 13, 2023