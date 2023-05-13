Scoreboard – May 13, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships. Fifth place, Hilo vs. Mililani, 12:30 p.m. Third place, Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. Final Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Division II Championships. Fifth place, Radford vs. Konawaena, 11 a.m. Third place, Aiea vs. Waimea, 2 p.m. Final, Saint Louis vs. University Lab, 5 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships. Fifth place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. Third place, Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 4:15 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL Big West: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium