Letter: A’s will get stadium while Halawa waits

It’s sad to hear that the Oakland Athletics’ Major League Baseball franchise is planning to move to Las Vegas.

I’m not an A’s fan, but it’s still sad for longtime baseball fans in the Bay Area. The team plans to break ground early next year in Las Vegas and have a 30,000- to 35,000-seat stadium built and be ready for the 2027 MLB season.

Meanwhile, here in Halawa, home of our still-standing rust bucket that we call Aloha Stadium, we’ve been told that the new stadium won’t be ready until sometime in 2028. It’s embarrassing to think that a new stadium can potentially be built in Las Vegas by 2027, and here we keep pushing the completion date further and further away.

The longer we wait to even get started, the less and less we’ll get for the amount allocated by the Legislature. We could unfortunately be sitting on bleachers or tiered-grass seating with no roof. No thanks!

Judd Ota

Aiea

