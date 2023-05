Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Journalist and author Mindy Eun Soo Pennybacker will be signing her new book, “Surfing Sisterhood Hawai‘i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves,” and giving talks at several free events throughout the summer. Read more

Journalist and author Mindy Eun Soo Pennybacker will be signing her new book, “Surfing Sisterhood Hawai‘i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves,” and giving talks at several free events throughout the summer.

Chaminade University will be hosting the first meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ching Conference Center at its campus at 3140 Waialae Ave. The book was just released by Mutual Publishing for $21.85. Light refreshments will be served.

“Surfing Sisterhood ­Hawai‘i” includes myriad color photos and a history of women’s surfing, including recent watershed events in which women surfers received equal prize money in 2020 and made a mark in world champion contests that previously excluded them.

Pennybacker is a surfing columnist at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and has written for national publications, including The Surfer’s Journal. She is also the author of “Do One Green Thing: Saving the Earth Through Simple Everyday Choices.”

Other events are scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. June 24 at da Shop, 3565 Harding Ave.; noon to 1 p.m. July 1 at BookEnds, 600 Kailua Road; and 2 to 4 p.m. July 22 at Barnes & Noble, Ala Moana Center.