Beretania Florist has flourished for 86 years under Nakamoto family
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY BERETANIA FLORIST
Second-generation owners Howard and June Nakamoto.
COURTESY BERETANIA FLORIST
In 1998, the line snakes down the sidewalk as customers flock to buy roses during a promotion.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1996
Howard Nakamoto holds pots of poinsettias in 1996.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1998
Larry Farinas, far left, greeted customers and gave them each a dozen free roses to celebrate the store’s 60th anniversary in 1998. The store only asked that they keep one rose and give the other 11 away.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Floral designers Susan Tamashiro, from left, Anna Casey and Joy Kaneshiro busily work on dozens of arrangements, as canine mascot Kuro Chan keeps them company in the foreground.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beretania Florist’s storefront has been in the same location since it opened 86 years ago. The current owner is Celeste Nakamoto Farinas, left, who runs the shop with the help of son Reece Farinas (behind her), and mother June Nakamoto.