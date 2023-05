Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking back at the past and second-guessing decisions made seems to be a universal human experience. What would have happened if we had revealed our sincere romantic feelings to that person we admired from afar? If we had listened to our parents’ advice? Majored in something with real-world marketability?

Russian playwright Anton Chekhov went deep into the subject of regrets and memories when he created the characters for “Uncle Vanya” in the late 1890s. The play, first produced in 1899, has become a classic work in world theater.

Although the world that Chekhov lived in no longer exists, his characters’ concerns are as relevant today as they were then.

Veteran actor and director Joyce Maltby says Chekhov’s plays are timeless.

“They deal with some very human things that we all can identify with,” Maltby explained recently. “Hidden passions, regrets of missed opportunities, of roads not taken. Many of the characters wonder about opportunities missed because of (their) complacency. These are still things that we all wonder about. ‘If I’d only done that,’ or ‘Why didn’t I do this?’ ”

Maltby has come out of retirement to direct The Actors’ Group’s production of “Uncle Vanya”; she was at the helm of Hawaii Pacific University’s drama program for many years. The play, which opens on May 25, stars Michael Cowell in the title role.

Vanya manages the rural estate owned by his brother-in-law, Aleksandr Serebryakov (John Mussack), a retired university professor. After many years as a widower, the professor has married for a second time — to Yelena (Danielle Zalopany), an attractive younger woman — and brings her to see the property that funds their urban lifestyle.

During the course of the couple’s visit, the play delves into the lives of friends and other family members tied to the estate.

Sonya (Jill Jackson), the professor’s adult daughter who is single but of “marriageable age,” helps Vanya manage the property. Sonya also harbors a romantic interest in Mikhail Astrov (Eli Foster), a local doctor who is unsatisfied with rural life.

Mariya (Melinda Maltby), the mother of Vanya and the professor’s deceased first wife, is a staunch supporter of Serebryakov, which causes strife for Vanya.

Vanya and the other country folk learn that the professor is making plans that might not be in their best interests. His glamorous wife may have a private agenda as well.

“His plays are sometimes called tragic comedies because they’re not tragic and they’re not comedies — they’re life,” Maltby said of Chekhov. “There’s a family that argues with each other, and there’s also hidden passions. Unrequited love is there (and) missed opportunities. I think we can all identify with something, or some things, in it. It’s not comedy, but comedy comes through.”

“Uncle Vanya”

>> Where: The Brad Powell Theatre, 650 Iwilei Road

>> When: 7:30 p.m. May 25; continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-­Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 18.

>> Cost: $30; $25 (seniors) and $20 (students/military)