This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episode 101-102

6:40 p.m. today

Suh Pil-du lures Chung-yi to the research center under the pretext of meeting her father. She witnesses Ji-na setting fire to the research center and tries to salvage Baekchungcho. Ji-na is enraged when Suh Pil-du reneges on his promise.

Episodes 103-104

7:45 p.m. today

Hak-kyu coldly turns away Chung-yi when she rushes over upon hearing of his discharge from the hospital. Poong-do calls Chung-yi with news about her father.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the story follows a child who witnesses the wrongful death of his parents and pledges to take revenge. Kang Han Soo grows up to become a highly regarded attorney who defends the unprivileged. Han Soo and Princess Yeon Joo, under a disguised identity, team up to fight injustice.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo eliminates his foes through trials. Princess Yeon Joo gets in the way of Han Soo’s revenge plan. Han Soo tries to find out the reason for his parents’ death.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 9-10

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin gets hurt ­trying to stop a fight involving O-bok. Jung-hoon and Kyung-su are upset with Young-shin for getting involved in the fight. Wan-su gives Da-jung a vocational school application intended for O-bok. Young-shin throws a party so he doesn’t change his mind. Jung-hoon’s father tells him he can do what he wants once he gets into medical school.

Episodes 11-12

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jong-kwon tells the family that whoever takes over the restaurant will take over his other businesses too. Joon-young gets into an argument with a customer at the restaurant and Sook-jung tattles to her husband.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 39

7:50 p.m. Friday

Seol Ji goes back to see her brother Seol Doan; he banishes her, saying that she has betrayed her own tribe. The Baekje envoy is not implicated in the attempted assassination of Murong Chiu. Fearing that they will be accused of the attempt, Murong Bao and Feng Ba try to frame Seol Doan.

Episode 40

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok tries to use Murong Chiu to prove his innocence. Goguryeo’s court goes into a panic over the news of Damdeok and Doyeong. Feng Ba plans to kill all the imprisoned Goguryeo migrants to get rid of any incriminating evidence.

