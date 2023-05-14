comscore Group seeks to stop mosquito release into Maui wilderness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Group seeks to stop mosquito release into Maui wilderness

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The complaint was filed Monday in the 1st Circuit’s Environmental Court on behalf of Hawaii Unites and Tina Lia, who founded the nonprofit in January. Read more

Previous Story
Kohala High students win Kalo Challenge

Scroll Up