University of Hawaii Army ROTC program commissions newest officers
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, right, chatted with newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Gwenivere Neth Friday after UH Army ROTC’s commissioning ceremony. Neth will serve as an Army armor officer.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree