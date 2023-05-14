comscore University of Hawaii Army ROTC program commissions newest officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii Army ROTC program commissions newest officers

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, right, chatted with newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Gwenivere Neth Friday after UH Army ROTC’s commissioning ceremony. Neth will serve as an Army armor officer.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, right, chatted with newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Gwenivere Neth Friday after UH Army ROTC’s commissioning ceremony. Neth will serve as an Army armor officer.

Unlike many other schools, UH hosts ROTC programs from each military branch except the Coast Guard, which commissions officers through its own academy and other programs. Read more

Previous Story
Kohala High students win Kalo Challenge

Scroll Up