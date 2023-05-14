A familiar tune as Punahou wins 10th consecutive state title
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou opposite Ian Kinney tried to bury a kill in the first set of Saturday’s win over Kamehameha. Kinney finished with 13 kills.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha opposite Kainoa Wade puts down a kill against Punahou middle blocker James Taras (12) and opposite Ian Kinney (9) during the first set.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou raises the Division I boys state championship trophy after defeating Kamehameha.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree