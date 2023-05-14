Tragedy postpones girls water polo championship
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The HHSAA posted a tweet saying the match between ILH rivals was called off about an hour before Saturday’s 6 p.m. start time.
-
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha water polo players reacted after learning of the death of a Moanalua swimmer Saturday that led to the postponement of the championship match.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree