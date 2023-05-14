Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 14, 2023
Honolulu residents Gayle and Ed Pei spotted an ad for poke bowls at the Migros Take Away restaurant inside a Migros supermarket in Lucerne, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Ellie Pai.
Dennis Boulware of Honolulu found the poke bowl restaurant Kau Kau in Edinburgh, Scotland, in October. Photo by Diane Boulware.
In October, Mililani residents Dulce Belen and her children, Grant and Anya Hubbard, discovered Honoloa, a poke restaurant in Luxembourg. Photo by Michael Hubbard.
