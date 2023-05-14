comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - May 14, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 14, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu residents Gayle and Ed Pei spotted an ad for poke bowls at the Migros Take Away restaurant inside a Migros supermarket in Lucerne, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Ellie Pai.

    Honolulu residents Gayle and Ed Pei spotted an ad for poke bowls at the Migros Take Away restaurant inside a Migros supermarket in Lucerne, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Ellie Pai.

  • Dennis Boulware of Honolulu found the poke bowl restaurant Kau Kau in Edinburgh, Scotland, in October. Photo by Diane Boulware.

    Dennis Boulware of Honolulu found the poke bowl restaurant Kau Kau in Edinburgh, Scotland, in October. Photo by Diane Boulware.

  • In October, Mililani residents Dulce Belen and her children, Grant and Anya Hubbard, discovered Honoloa, a poke restaurant in Luxembourg. Photo by Michael Hubbard.

    In October, Mililani residents Dulce Belen and her children, Grant and Anya Hubbard, discovered Honoloa, a poke restaurant in Luxembourg. Photo by Michael Hubbard.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Fountainebleau announces opening on Strip’s north end

Scroll Up